Vivo Y75 4G launch Date Set For May 22: Here’s What To Expect

New Delhi: Vivo Y75 4G India launch has been set for May 22. The Vivo handset is said to come with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch. The right side holds the power button and volume rocker, while the back panel of the device remains under wraps.

Vivo Y75 4G pricing & availability

The pricing of the device is still under wraps, however, the report states that it will likely debut in India on May 22. So stay tuned for more.

Vivo Y75 4G specifications

According to the report, the smartphone has a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Although the screen is a bit smaller than the 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel on the Vivo Y75 5G, it is overall an upgrade due to the 4G variant using an AMOLED panel.

Under the hood, the smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The RAM can also be extended up to 4GB using the Virtual RAM feature. It is unclear if the device offers a microSD card slot like the 5G counterpart.

For optics, the smartphone brings a 50MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary camera and another auxiliary camera with 2MP resolution. On the front, the device is rumoured to house a 44-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calls.

The device is revealed to measure just 7.36mm thick and weigh 172 grams. A major downgrade from the 5G variant is the battery capacity on the Vivo Y75 4G. It packs a battery unit of 4,020mAh capacity with 44W fast charging support which is significantly smaller than the 5000mAh capacity on the 5G device.