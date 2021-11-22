Vivo Y74s Launched With Mediatek Dimensity 810: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has added another smartphone called Vivo Y74s to its Y series. The latest smartphone features dual rear cameras and has a waterdrop-style display notch. Vivo Y74s is also powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Vivo Y74s worth, availability

Vivo Y74s priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,800) for the one 8GB + 256GB of onboard storage. The smartphone is presently listed on the Vivo China website in Galaxy Blue and Starry Evening Black colors. It’s but to be obtainable for buy within the nation. Particulars concerning the international availability and pricing of the Vivo Y74s are but to be revealed.

Earlier this month, Vivo Y76s was launched in China at a beginning worth CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The cellphone additionally has an 8GB + 256GB storage mannequin which is offered at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300).

Vivo Y74s specs

In terms of specification, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y74s runs on Android 11, together with OriginOS 1.0 on prime. The cellphone contains a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) with a 20:9 side ratio and a 90.61 p.c screen-to-body ratio. Underneath the hood, Vivo Y74s has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, together with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone additionally comes with the twin rear digital camera setup that homes a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens, together with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, Vivo Y74s has an 8-megapixel selfie digital camera sensor on the entrance, with an f/2.0 lens.

Vivo Y74s has 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage that helps growth by way of a microSD card (as much as 1TB) storage. Connectivity choices embrace 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Kind-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard embrace accelerometer, ambient gentle, gyro, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There’s additionally a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Vivo has offered a 4,100mAh battery which helps 44W Flash Cost quick charging. The cellphone measures 163.84x75x7.79mm and weighs 175 grams.