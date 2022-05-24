Vivo Y72t Unveiled With 6,000 mAh Battery; Goes Live In Three Colour Options

New Delhi: Vivo has unveiled a new smartphone from the Y-series in its home country. The newly launched Vivo Y72t comes with a 60 Hz screen refresh rate display and a Dimensity 700 chipset. This phone carries a massive 6,000 mAh battery that supports an 18 W FlashCharge. Let’s know more about the Vivo Y72t handset.

Vivo Y72t price, availability

The price of Vivo Y72t has been set at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB RAM storage variant comes with a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600). It is offered in Deep Space Black, Blue Sea, and Star Trail Powder (translated) colour options. Details about the India launch of the Vivo Y72t are not yet announced.

Vivo Y72t in China: Specifications

The Vivo Y72t is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11 and it comes equipped with a 6.58 inch Full HD+ LCD display that has a 2408 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a screen refresh rate of 60 Hz.

This phone gets power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset backed by a Mali G57 GPU and it is coupled with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM. It has a 50-megapixel main lens on the back along with a macro shooter of 2megapixels while on the front it packs an 8-megapixel lens for selfies and video calls.

A massive 6,000 mAh battery with 18 W FlashCharge support backs the Vivo Y72t handset which is claimed to offer a backup of 35 days on standby and a music playback time of 160 hours.