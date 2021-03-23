Vivo Y72 5G With 5,000mah Battery Launched: Check Details

New Delhi: The Vivo Y72 smartphone has been officially launched in Thailand. The newly launched 5G smartphone arrives with highlighted features like Dimensity 700 chipset, triple rear camera setup, massive battery, and a lot more among others. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the Vivo Y72 5G smartphone.

Vivo Y72 5G Price

The Vivo Y72 in Thailand is priced at THB 9,999 (approx Rs 23,399) for the only 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is launched in Graphite Black and Dream Glow colour options and the company confirmed that it will be up for pre-orders between March 25 to March 30. The handset will be up for sale on March 31, 2021.

Vivo Y72 5G specifications

As far as the design of the smartphone is concerned, the Vivo Y72 5G offers a vertically-aligned camera panel at the back and a dewdrop-like notch on the front.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo smartphone features a 6.58-inch display with an IPS LCD panel and full HD+ resolution. It offers a 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

On the hardware front, the 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC similar to the Realme V11 5G and the Redmi Note 10 5G. It comes paired with 8GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. On the software front, the Vivo phone runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.1.

In terms of camera specifications, the Vivo Y72 packs a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor.