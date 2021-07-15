Vivo Y72 5G Launched in India: Check Features

New Delhi: The tech giant Vivo has launched Y72 5G in India on Thursday. The new smartphone is a tweaked version of the original Vivo Y72 that was debuted in Thailand in March. It features dual rear cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC. The Indian variant Vivo Y72 5G also comes with extended RAM of up to 4GB. Further, the phone comes with a multi-Turbo 5.0 feature that is claimed to optimise system processes.

Vivo Y72 5G price in India

The Vivo Y72 5G is offered in only one RAM and storage configuration. It can be availed in Prism Magic and Slate Grey colours.

The Vivo Y72 5G is available for purchase from today on Vivo’s e-store and the brand’s offline retailers across the country.

HDFC, ICICI, and Kotak Bank cardholders can avail of Rs 1,500 cashback on the purchase of the Vivo Y72 5G via credit card, debit card, and EMI transactions. Customers also get 1-time screen replacement, zero down payment from different finance partners, and Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000.

Vivo Y72 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y72 5G India variant runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,408 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y72 5G has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y72 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the phone.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.15×75.35×8.40mm and weighs 185.5 grams.