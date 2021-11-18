Vivo Y54s Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has added the latest smartphone called Vivo Y54s to its Y series. The latest 5G smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset underneath the hood and a waterdrop-style show notch. The smartphone is obtainable in two distinct color choices to select from. Read on to know more.

Vivo Y54s price, availability

Vivo Y54s is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 19,800). The handset comes in a single 6GB + 128GB storage configuration. The new Vivo phone will be available in Lake Blue and Titanium Empty Grey (translated) colour options. The handset is listed for purchase via the company website.

However, Vivo has not shared any details about the Indian availability of Vivo Y54s yet.

Vivo Y54s specs

Talking about the specification, the latest device features a 6.51-inch full-HD + (1,600 × 720 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to. – Body proportions.

Vivo Y54s is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio 700 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset includes a twin rear digital camera setup, which contains a 13-megapixel main digital camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies and video chats, Vivo Y54s carries an 8-megapixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture on the entrance. The cellphone packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face ID for authentication as properly.

Connectivity choices on the cellphone embrace Bluetooth v5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, a Micro-USB port, OTG, and Wi-Fi. Onboard sensors embrace gravity sensor, ambient mild sensor, proximity sensor, and digital compass. It helps SBC, AAC, LDAC, aptX HD, and aptX codec as properly.

Vivo Y54s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging assist. The handset measures 164.15×75.35×8.50mm and weighs 188.4 grams.