Vivo Y53s NFC Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has launched the Vivo Y53s NFC smartphone in Indonesia. The Chinese tech company brought the Vivo Y53s into the Vietnamese market earlier this year. However, the model did not come with NFC support. The handsets have identical specs and the only differing feature on the new is the support for NFC connectivity.

Vivo Y53s price and availability

The Y53s NFC is priced at IDR 3,699,000 (~$255) and is now for pre-orders through JD Indonesia till July 27. The device is available in colour options like Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow.

Vivo Y53s NFC specifications and features

The Vivo Y53s NFC has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a teardrop notch. The screen delivers a 20:9 aspect ratio and supports the P3 colour gamut. The Helio G80 chipset is present under the hood of the device.

The phone comes with 8 GB of RAM, which is coupled with 3 GB of extended RAM. The device offers 128 GB of built-in storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W rapid charging.

The Y53s NFC runs on Android 11 and FunTouch OS. For security, it has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. For selfies, it has a front camera of 16-megapixel and its rear camera setup has a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.