Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Flash Charge Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has added another smartphone—the Vivo Y35 under Y-series in the Indian market. The latest Y-series smartphone from Vivo lacks 5G connectivity and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. It features a 90Hz display panel, a 50MP camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Other notable features of the Vivo Y35 include a 16MP front camera, 44W fast charging, and up to 16GB RAM.

Let us take a closer look at the Vivo Y35 price in India, launch offers, specifications, and features.

VIVO Y35 PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Vivo has priced the Y35 at ₹18,499 and made it available through Vivo.com and offline stores. The introductory offers include ₹1000 cash back with ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards (offline-only) as well as a ₹750 instant discount on HDFC credit and debit cards (online-only).

VIVO Y35 SPECS AND FEATURES

Vivo is sporting a 6.58-inch FHD+ 90Hz LCD screen with 550 nits peak brightness and 96% NTSC colour coverage. There is a waterdrop notch on the front that holds a 16MP selfie shooter. The back cameras, meanwhile are a 50MP leader, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. Inside the phone, there is Snapdragon 680 processor, a 5000mAh battery, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and both 8GB Extended RAM and expandable storage support with a dedicated microSD card slot. The connectivity options include USB-C 3.0, dual-band WiFi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, dual 4G VoLTE, and GPS. Vivo has given Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 software. Last but not least, you also get a 44W charging feature and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.