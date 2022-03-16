Vivo Y33T Starry Gold Colour Variant launched: Check Price, Other Details Here

New Delhi: Vivo has recently launched its new colour option for its Vivo Y33T in India. The new colour option of the Vivo Y33T is called Starry Gold and is available via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo e-store, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and offline stores across India.

Vivo Y33T Starry Gold Price and Availability

The Vivo Y33T is available in a sole configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage option. The phone is priced at Rs 18,990. In addition to the newly launched Starry Gold colour option, the device is also available in Mirror Black and Midday Dream colour options.

As for the availability goes, the Vivo Y33T will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo e-store, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and offline stores across India.

Vivo Y33T specifications

Coming to the specifications of the device, it features a 6.58-inch LCD panel with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels (FHD+) with a 90Hz refresh rate and a dewdrop notch, which houses a 16MP selfie snapper. The display has a 90.6% screen-to-body ratio and covers 96% of the NTSC colour gamut. It weighs 182 grams and has a thickness of 8mm.

The Vivo Y33T is powered by the 4G enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It is powered by a 5,000mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging support. The Y33T runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS custom skin out of the box.

For photography, the Y33T features a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. It comes with features like super night mode, Super HDR, and personalized portrait mode. Connectivity features included in the device are 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS, and USB Type-C port.

