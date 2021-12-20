Vivo Y32 Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has added another model to its Y-series named Vivo Y32. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Vivo Y31, which was launched at the start of the year in India. Vivo Y32 key specifications include a 6.51-inch LCD panel display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 8MP selfie snapper, 13MP primary rear sensor, and Origin OS skin on top of Android 11.

Vivo Y32 price

The Vivo Y32 is priced at CNY 1399 (approximately Rs 16,800) in China with two colour options of Harumi Blue and Foggy Night. It will be available soon in China, with its global availability, including launch date in India, yet to be revealed.

Vivo Y32 specifications

The Vivo Y32 has a glossy plastic finish at the back and measures 164.26×76.08x8mm. The smartphone weighs in at about 182gm and is fairly lightweight hence. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is the key selling point of the device as it’s the world’s first smartphone with the chipset onboard.

This Snapdragon 680 chipset is paired with a single memory and storage option of 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. A dedicated MicroSD card slot is also there to expand the capacity up to 1TB if necessary. The phone also comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD panel with a display resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The screen features a waterdrop notch that houses the 8MP selfie snapper.

The device also has a dual-camera configuration on the back, which is 13MP + 2MP. The phone has a dual-SIM slot, 4G LTE, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C connector, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for multimedia needs. It also has an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.