Vivo Y30G Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo launched the Vivo Y30G budget-friendly phone with a waterdrop-style display notch design and dual rear cameras. The smartphone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and 18W Dual Engine fast charging technology. Vivo Y30G comes as an upgrade to the Vivo Y30 that was launched in May last year. The earlier model debuted with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and triple rear cameras.

Vivo Y30G price, availability

Vivo Y30G price has been set at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the lone 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Aqua Blue, Dawn White, and Obsidian Black colours and is currently limited to China.

Vivo Y30G specifications and features

The Vivo Y30G measures 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm and weighs 191.4 grams. The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The MediaTek Helio P65 chipset powers the device with 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM. For storage, the handset offers users 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage and a microSD card slot. It runs on OriginOS 1.0 based Android 11 OS.

The Vivo Y30G has a front camera of 8-megapixel. The vertical camera setup placed on the backside of the phone has a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth-of-field lens.

A 5,000mAh battery is present under the hood of the Vivo Y30G, which carries support for 18W fast charging. The other features that can be found on the phone include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, micro USB, a 3.5mm audio jack, face unlock, and a side-facing fingerprint scanner.