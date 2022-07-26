Vivo Y30 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: A new smartphone from Vivo’s Y-series has been launched. In Thailand, the company has launched the Vivo Y30 5G. It is a new entry-level 5G smartphone. The Y30 5G will probably reach India shortly.

Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y30 5G comes in Rainbow Fantasy and Starlight Black colours, is priced at 8,699 Thai Bhat (US$ 236 / Rs. 18,910 approx.) and is already on sale in Thailand.

Specifications of Vivo Y30 5G

In terms of specification, in Thailand, there is just one storage option available for the Vivo Y30 5G. It costs THB 8,699 and includes 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This is equal to about Rs 18,950. Furthermore, the phone is available in Rainbow and Starlight Black colours.

The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is the main component of the Y30 5G. The internal storage capacity is 128GB, and 6GB of RAM is used with the chipset. The phone is compatible with 2GB of extended RAM. Additionally, it has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

There is a twin camera arrangement on the rear. The phone includes a 2-megapixel camera in addition to a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. An 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls is available on the Y30 5G.