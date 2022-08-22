Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 Soc, 5000 Mah Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has launched a new Y-series smartphone. The Y22s is a 4G smartphone offering and comes with a Snapdragon processor under the hood. The Y22s has been launched in a single RAM option as well. Let’s take a look at the Vivo Y22’s price, specifications and other features.

Vivo Y22s Price

Vivo has launched the Y22s in a single storage configuration. The phone offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in Vietnam. It is priced at VND 59,90,000 (roughly Rs 20,500). The device comes in two colours – Starlit Blue and Summer Cyan.

Specifications

There is no word on the Vivo Y22s India launch date at the moment. We will share more details about the same once available. Moving on to the specs, the Y22s has a 6.55-inch IPS LCD with a water-drop notch at the top. The phone has an HD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The bezels are fairly thin, except for the thick chin, resulting in an 89.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

There is an 8MP front camera inside the dew-drop notch. The phone sports a dual-camera setup on the back. It has a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP macro camera. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C. The Y22s has a Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. It weighs 192 grams and measures 164.30×76.10×8.38mm. Lastly, the phone runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.