Vivo Y21T Price Revealed Ahead of Expected January 3 Launch 

New Delhi: Vivo Y21T’s price and specifications in India were leaked online just days before its official launch. The Vivo Y21T also comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The smartphone is estimated to be available in India as early as next week and will compete with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 T5G and Realme 8. It is also said that you can choose from two different color options.

Vivo Y21T Price in India (Rumoured)

The tales that go with the user name @Agarwalji_Tech on Twitter share Images suggesting that the price of Vivo Y21T in India will be Rs. 16,490. The surfaced image also shows the back of the phone in two different colors, highlighting its features, including a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Vivo Y21T specifications (Rumoured)

Vivo seems to have provided the Y21T with 128GB of onboard storage. Internal storage may also support expansion with a microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot.

This poster runs on Android 11 with FunTouch OS12 on the Vivo Y21T, features a 6.58-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,408) pixel Halo FullView display, NTSC color gamut 96%, screen-to-screen 90.6%. This indicates that there is a Body ratio. It also supports previous reports claiming the Snapdragon 680 SoC on Vivo phones. In addition, the poster shows that the Vivo Y21T has 4GB of RAM and 1GB of extended virtual RAM is supported.

On the camera side, the Vivo Y21T features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter, as well as a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y21T is said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front and an f / 1.8 lens. According to the poster, the phone will be preloaded with features such as Super Night Mode and Super HDR for the rear camera, and Multi style Portrait and Super Night Selfie for the selfie camera.