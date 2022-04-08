Vivo Y21G Launched In India With 5,000mah Battery Supporting 18W Fast Charging

New Delhi: Vivo has launched a new budget smartphone in its Y-series, the Vivo Y21G in India. The Vivo Y21G runs Android 12 based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box and carries a charger in the box. Let’s take a look at the Vivo Y21G price in India, specifications, features, and more details.

Vivo Y21G Price In India

The Vivo Y21G price in India starts at ₹13,990. The device comes in a sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The smartphone can be purchased from the Vivo India website and retail stores across the country. The device comes in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour options.

Vivo Y21G Specifications, Features

The Vivo Y21G sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a waterdrop notch on the front housing the selfie camera. The device is equipped with a MediaTek MT6769 processor that is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The RAM of the device can be expanded up to 1GB, thanks to the Virtual RAM technology.

In terms of camera, the Vivo Y21G will offer a dual-rear camera setup paired with an LED flash. It houses a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP shooter on the front. The camera feature of the device includes HDR, Super Macro, and Personalized Portrait Mode.

The phone draws power from a 5,000mAh battery cell that supports 18W fast charging via Type-C. The phone will run Android 12 based FunTouchOS 12 out of the box. The Vivo Y21G is 8mm thick and weighs around 182 grams. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, and more.