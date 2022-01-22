Vivo Y21A With Helio P22 Soc Launched In India: Price, Specifications 

New Delhi: Vivo has introduced yet another smartphone under its Y-series in the Indian market. The Vivo Y21A comes with a large HD+ display and a dual-rear camera setup. The successor of the Vivo Y20A is powered by an entry-level MediaTek Helio processor and a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y21A price in India, sale date

Vivo Y21A’s price in India hasn’t been revealed by the company officially as it’s just listed on the official website. It is yet to appear on e-commerce portals like Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo Y21A specifications

Talking about the specification, the Vivo Y21A sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 1600X720 pixels resolution, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There is an 8MP snapper on the front for selfies and video chats.

The phone runs on Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11.1 custom skin out of the box and packs a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, and a waterdrop notch on the front. It packs 4GB RAM (with 1GB virtual RAM tech) and 64GB internal storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

In terms of optics, the handset has dual cameras on the back, with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It comes with features like Face Beauty, Filters, and Bokeh. Connectivity features include 4G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, and GALILEO. It measures 164.26×76.08×8mm and weighs 182 grams.

The phone is equipped with 4D game vibration, Multi-Turbo 5.0 that enhances the data connection, system processor speed, and power-saving performance. There’s also a cooling solution across four components that keep the Vivo Y21A cool during gaming sessions.