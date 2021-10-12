Vivo Y20T Launched With Snapdragon 662 Soc In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: The Chinese company Vivo has added a new smartphone to its Y series called Vivo Y20T. the latest smartphone equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, a 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging. It also has extended RAM 2.0 technology, that can borrow up to 1GB of idle internal storage to bump up the RAM of the device to 7GB for memory-intensive tasks. read on to know more about the latest smartphone.

Vivo Y20T Pricing

Vivo Y20T is available in two colour variants- Obsidian Black and Purist Blue. The phone is priced at Rs 15490 for the sole variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The phone is now available for purchase on Vivo India E-store, Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and across all partner retail stores starting today itself. Launch offers on the phone include No cost EMI for up to twelve months with Bajaj Finserv (Additional up to Rs 500 Cashback) on the e-store and six months No Cost Exchange on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, and Tata Cliq. These are applicable for online purchases of Vivo Y20T, while customers buying the phone via retail stores can get easy finance options along with cashback offers from Jio.

Vivo Y20T specifications

Talking about the specification, the Vivo Y20T sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display (1,600X720 pixels) with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel features an Eye Protection Mode to filter out harmful blue light.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y20T has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. With the Extended RAM 2.0 on board, the device can utilize up to 1GB of idle ROM to boost the RAM to 7GB. You will get a dedicated microSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 1TB. The device runs Android 11 out of the box with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top.

In terms of optics, the Vivo Y20T has a triple camera set-up at the back featuring a 13MP primary sensor. It is accompanied by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP sensor for the bokeh effect. A selfie camera is an 8MP unit housed inside a waterdrop notch.

Sensors on the device include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, virtual gyroscope sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor baked into the power button. Connectivity options include 4G supports, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB port with USB OTG support, and GPS.