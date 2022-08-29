Vivo Y16 4G Launched With 5000mah Battery: More Details Here

New Delhi: Vivo has launched its latest Vivo Y16 under the Y-series in China. It is a 4G smartphone that comes with a big 5000mAh battery and is powered by a MediaTek Helio processor. While the device has been officially unveiled in China, the pricing and availability details are yet to be disclosed.

Vivo Y16 Specs

Vivo Y16 is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset, which runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It sports activities a 6.51-inch IPS LCD show with HD+ (1,600×720 pixels) decision. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The telephone will get Extended RAM 2.0, which presents 1GB of digital RAM. For optics, the Vivo Y16 includes a twin rear digicam setup.

The handset is provided with a 13-megapixel major rear digicam with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel secondary rear digicam with an f/2.4 aperture lens. At the entrance, the Vivo Y16 will get a 5-megapixel selfie digicam with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The digicam setup additionally options panorama, face magnificence, reside picture, time-lapse, professional, and paperwork modes. For connectivity, the smartphone helps with 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and GLONASS. The telephone additionally will get a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Vivo Y16 options an accelerometer, ambient mild sensor, proximity sensor, digital compass, and gyroscope. The handset additionally sports activities a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging help. It measures 163.95 x 75.55 x 8.19mm, and weighs about 183g, in line with the corporate.