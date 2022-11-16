Vivo Y01A With Helio P35 Soc, Android 11 Go Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo Y01A has launched in Thailand. It comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display bearing an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. Continue reading to learn the specifications, features, and price of the Y01A.

Vivo Y01A Pricing And Availability

The Vivo Y01A is priced at THB 3,999 (~ Rs 9,107) in Thailand and can be purchased in colours like Sapphire Blue and Elegant Black.

Vivo Y01A Specifications And Features

The Vivo Y01 comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display bearing an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. There is a squarish camera module on the back housing an 8MP sensor paired with a LED flash. The device lacks a fingerprint scanner but relies on face unlock via the 5MP front-facing snapper for security purposes.

Internally, the Vivo Y01A is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage. For additional storage needs, there is a microSD card slot. Software-wise, the smartphone runs on the Android 11 (Go edition) OS overlaid with the FunTouchOS 11.1 on top. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y01A include dual SIM, 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, a micro USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.