Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched In European Market: Price, Availability 

New Delhi: Vivo X80 Pro was launched in India in May this year with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now, the smartphone brand has launched the handset in European countries as well. The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution. It runs on Android 12-based OriginOS. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup and a 4,700mAh battery pack.

Vivo X80 Pro price, availability in Europe

The latest Vivo flagship, Vivo X80 Pro, has been launched in nine European countries. The smartphone has been launched in Romania with a price tag of RON 5,499 (roughly Rs. 90,700) and will be available at the end of June. It has been launched in Slovenia for EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 97,800) and will be available from July. It has been launched in Poland at PLN 5,999 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000) and will be available from June 27.

Vivo X80 Pro has launched in Germany at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000) and will be available from July. The handset has also launched in Austria for EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 90,000) and will be available from July 7, and it has launched in Spain at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 97,800) with availability from July 1.

The Vivo flagship has launched in Italy at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000) and is going to be available from the end of June. Vivo X80 Pro has also launched in the Czech Republic with a price tag of CZK 26,999 (roughly Rs. 89,000) and will go on sale on June 23. Lastly, the phone has also launched in Bulgaria at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 97,800) and will be available in the second half of 2022. The smartphone will only be available in the Cosmic Black color in the European market.

Vivo X80 Pro was launched in India on May 18 with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in the country in two colours, Cosmic Black and Urban Blue.