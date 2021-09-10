Vivo X70 Series with Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has unveiled the X70 series in China. The current flagship lineup includes three new devices – X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+. Vivo will unveil the three phones globally on September 13. The devices come with a bunch of upgrades, particularly in the camera department. Vivo has also introduced its custom-developed V1 chip in the X70 series. Let’s take a look at the Vivo X70 series specifications, price, and other details.

Vivo X70 series price

The Vivo X70 series comprises of three new devices. These include the X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus. The X70 sits at the bottom and comes in three storage options – 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB. These three variants are priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 42,150), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,600) and CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 49,000).

The X70 Pro comes in four storage options. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options are priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 49,000) and CNY 4599 (roughly Rs 52,400). The device also comes in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB, priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 54,700) and CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs 60,400).

Vivo X70, X70 Pro specifications, and features

Starting with the X70, the device comes with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is flat and has a hole-punch cutout for the 32MP front camera. It has a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 40MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor, coupled with a 12MP portrait lens and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and comes with 256GB of internal memory. It packs a 4400 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The device has an in-display fingerprint scanner. It runs Android 11-based Origin OS 1.0 out of the box. It is 181 grams in weight and is 7.5mm thick.

Coming to the X70 Pro, the phone also has a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. However, the screen is slightly curved. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate support and has a hole-punch camera cutout for the 32MP front camera.

The rear panel houses a quad-camera setup. It has a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary camera, a 12MP portrait lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto camera sensor. The device packs a 4450 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It runs Android 11-based Origin OS 1 out of the box.

The device draws power from an Exynos 1080 SoC under the hood. The X70 Pro is also among Vivo’s first devices to feature its custom V1 chip. The phone is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It is 8mm thick and weighs 186 grams. Other specs include an in-display fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, etc.