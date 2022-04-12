Vivo X Fold, X Note With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched; Check Specs & Price

New Delhi: Vivo X Fold, X Note With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched. While the Vivo X Note is the company’s first foldable phone, the Vivo X Note is a new premium model that carries a 7-inch display. The Vivo Pad features a 120Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Vivo X Fold price, availability

Vivo X Fold price starts at CNY 8,999 (Approx. Rs 1.07 lac) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage unit and CNY 9,999 (Approx. Rs 1.19 lac) for the 12GB RAM/512GB model. It comes in black, grey and blue colour options. The Vivo X Fold is currently exclusive to China and the company has not announced any global launch date yet.

Vivo X Fold specifications

The Vivo X Fold runs on Android 12 with OriginOS on top and features an 8.03-inch Samsung E5 folding display that has a 2K+ (1,916×2,160 pixels) resolution and a 4:3.55 aspect ratio. The primary display also has a 120Hz refresh rate and is protected by an ultra-touch glass (UTG). Further, the Vivo phone comes with a 6.53-inch cover display that is again a Samsung E5 panel, with a 1,080×2,520 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo X Fold comes with a 6.53-inch Samsung E5 cover display. Under the hood, the Vivo X Fold comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with Adreno 730 GPU and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM as standard.

For photos and videos, the Vivo X Fold comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported f/1.75 lens, along with a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor that is available under a periscope-style super-telephoto lens. The periscope lens is equipped with OIS support.

The Vivo X Fold also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens. There is also another front-facing camera sensor that is available on top of the folding display.

In terms of storing content, the Vivo X Fold has up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a dual-screen, in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that is available on both folding and cover displays.

The Vivo X Fold packs a 4,600mAh dual-cell battery that supports 66W fast wired charging support. It is also bundled with an 80W Gallium Nitride (GaN) PD charger. Further, the phone has 50W Wireless Flash Charging support. It measures 162.01×74.47×14.57mm when folded and 162.01×144.87×6.28mm when unfolded. Besides, the phone weighs 311 grams.