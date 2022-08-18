Vivo V25 Pro Launched In India With Mediatek Dimensity 1300 Soc, 64 MP Triple Camera

New Delhi: Vivo has launched its V25 Pro smartphone in India. It comes with a MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate AMOLED panel, a triple-camera setup and a colour-changing back panel. Read on to know more about the latest launched phone.

Vivo V25 Pro price in India, availability

Vivo V25 Pro has been priced at Rs. 35,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage has been priced at Rs. 39,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart, Vivo’s online store, and other retail channels from August 25 in Pure Black and Sailing Blue colour options.

Customers pre-booking the Vivo V25 Pro will be able to avail of a discount of Rs. 3,500 with HDFC Bank credit/ debit card and EMI transactions. They can also avail an additional exchange offer of up to Rs. 3,000.

Vivo V25 Pro specifications

The Vivo V25 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The phone also comes with 128GB and 256GB of storage but without any microSD expansion.

The Vivo V25 Pro packs a 4,830 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top.

The Vivo V25 Pro sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with curved edges. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

For optics, the V25 Pro has a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the phone has a 32 MP selfie camera with Eye Autofocus.

Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and more. The V25 Pro also comes with a unique colour-changing rear glass panel.