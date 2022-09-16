Vivo V25 5G With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has launched its V-series with the introduction of the Vivo V25 5G smartphone. This latest Vivo handset features a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. The display panel has a 20:9 aspect ratio, 406 PPI pixel density, and a wider notch that accumulates the selfie camera.

Vivo V25 5G price in India, availability

The Vivo V25 5G has arrived in India in two options: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 27,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs 31,999. It comes in Elegant Black and Surfing Blue. Only the latter supports the colour-changing feature. The first sale date of the V25 is yet to be confirmed.

Specification

The V25’s rear camera setup has a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. The phone runs on the Android 12 OS, which is overlaid with the FunTouch OS UI.

The V25 5G is powered by the Dimensity 900 chipset, which carries support for 5G connectivity. The handset comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The handset is packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 44W rapid charging.

The other features offered by the device include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB-C port. It is fitted with a colour-changing AG fluorite glass on the back that can shift colours based on the way light reaches the rear shell.