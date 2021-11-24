Vivo V23e 5G Launched With 44W Flash Charge: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has launched the latest smartphone called Vivo V23e 5G. It features a 4,050mAh battery with 44W flash charge support for fast charging. In addition to this, there is a triple rear camera set up with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and operates on Android 11. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. Read on to know more about the smartphone.

Vivo V23e 5G price and availability details

Vivo V23e 5G has been introduced in Thailand. The device there has been made available in a single 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage option priced at THB 12,999 (Rs 29,200). The device is available in two colour options of Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow. In terms of availability, the device will go on sale from December 1 however it is now available for pre-orders in the country.

Vivo V23e 5G: Specifications and Features

Talking about the specification of the latest phone, the V23e 5G packs a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the device sports an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC that is built on a 6nm fabrication process. The smartphone relies on Mali G57 GPU for all graphics-related tasks. It packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and also offers 4GB Virtual RAM. The handset offers 128GB of UFS2.1 storage, which can further be expanded via the microSD card slot. It boots Android 11 with Vivo’s proprietary UI – Funtouch OS on top.

In terms of optics, the Vivo V23e 5G packs a triple-rear camera setup with an LED flash. In addition to the primary 50MP sensor, the handset also offers a 2MP macro and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens as well. For the selfies, there is a 44MP shooter at the front. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,050mAh battery and 44W fast charging. With 44W charging, the handset can charge from 0 to 69% within 30 minutes. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and an optical in-display fingerprint scanner but lacks 3.5mm audio jack.

Connectivity options include Dual Sim, 5G, 4G, VoLTE, 2.4GHz/5GHz WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. It weighs 172grams and measures 160.87×74.28×7.4mm. The handset is available in two color variants – Dawn Melodies and Moonlight Dance.