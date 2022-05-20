Vivo TWS 2 ANC, Vivo TWS 2E Earbuds Launched In India: Check Price, Features

New Delhi: Vivo has refreshed its TWS earbuds with Vivo TWS 2 ANC and Vivo TWS 2E. The earbuds come with DeepX 2.0 stereo sound effects, Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Assistant support. The Vivo TWS 2 features ANC and Qualcomm aptX adaptive Bluetooth codec. Let’s take a look at what the Vivo TWS 2 ANC and Vivo TWS 2E have in store for us.

Vivo TWS 2 ANC, Vivo TWS 2E price in India, availability

Vivo TWS 2 ANC is priced at Rs 5,999 in India. They come in a black colour option and will go on sale starting May 25th alongside Vivo X80-series via Flipkart, Vivo e-store and retail stores. The Vivo TWS 2E on the other hand comes in a white colour option and is priced at Rs 3,299 in India. The Vivo TWS 2E will also go on sale for the first time in India on May 25th via Flipkart and Vivo online and offline stores.

Vivo TWS 2 ANC and Vivo TWS 2E specifications

Vivo TWS 2 ANC comes with 40dB ANC and an Immersive HD audio that uses high bandwidth and HD audio codecs like SBC and AAC Bluetooth codec. It features Qualcomm aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support along with Bluetooth v5.2, DeepX 2.0 stereo sound effects and Google Assistant support. Vivo TWS 2 ANC has 12.2mm drivers and a low-latency mode with 88ms max latency. The company claims up to 8 hours of battery backup on the Vivo TWS 2 ANC and up to 30 hours of battery life with the case.

Vivo TWS 2E on the other hand does not get any ANC support. The earbuds have a 117ms response time and low latency mode. The TWS 2E is equipped with 12.2mm Super Strong Bass, Vivo’s Golden Ears Acoustics Lab, DeepX 2.0 Stereo sound effects, Bluetooth 5.2 and Google Assistant. The company claims up to 7.6 hours of battery backup on the Vivo TWS 2E and up to 27 hours of battery life with the case.