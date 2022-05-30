Vivo T2x With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Check Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has launched the latest model has launched Vivo T2x in its T series lineup. The new Vivo phone is the successor to the Vivo T1x that debuted last year. The new model also includes a 6,000mAh battery. The Vivo 1Tx had a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chip and a 5,000mAh battery. Read on to know more about the latest launched phone.

Vivo T2x Price and Availability

The Vivo T2x is priced at RMB 1,699 (approx Rs 19,750) for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Whereas, the 8GB + 256GB variant of the handset costs RMB 1,899 (approx Rs 22,070). The handset will start shipping from June 12 onwards in China. However, there is no word on the global availability of the device yet.

Vivo T2x Specifications and Features

The Vivo T2x flaunts a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 650nits peak brightness, and DC-dimming. The handset houses the front shooter inside a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it sports an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and a Mali G77 GPU. It comes paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo T2x offers a dual-rear camera setup including a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP macro lens. It comes equipped with a 6000mAh battery unit and 44W FlashCharge fast charging support. The device also supports reverse wired charging at 6W.

The Vivo T2x comes in two colour options – Mist Blue and Mirror Black. The back panel of the device features a Matte finish with AG Glass Technology. It offers a Type-C charging port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The handset weighs 202.8grams and weighs 163.87 × 75.33 × 9.21mm.