Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Availability

New Delhi: The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and Vivo T1 44W have been launched in India. The new additions to the Vivo T1 series follow the launch of the Vivo T1 5G. The Vivo T1 44W and Vivo T1 Pro 5G come with Snapdragon chips, AMOLED displays, and sizeable batteries. Read on to know more details about the latest launched Smartphone.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G Price in India

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G prices in India are set at Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 24,999. The handset is available in Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan colour options.

Vivo T1 44W Price in India

The Vivo T1 44W price in India is set at Rs 14,999 for the entry-level 4GB/128GB configuration. Additionally, the phone also comes in a 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB model that will set you back Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively. The phone is available in Ice Dawn, Midnight Galaxy, and Starry Sky colour options.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G will be available for pre-booking starting May 5 and will go on sale on May 7. The Vivo T1 44W will go on sale from May 8. Both phones will be available through Vivo’s e-commerce store and Flipkart. The Vivo T1 Pro 5G and T1 44W phones will be available with special offers until May 31.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G Specifications

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, while up to 4GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM. The handset runs on Android 12 with the Funtouch OS 12 skin on top.

The Vivo T1 Pro 5G also comes with a Z-axis linear motor, an Ultra Game Mode, and 4D Game Vibration. The phone also packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge support that is touted to deliver up to 50 percent of battery life in under 20 minutes. The T1 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and a 90Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Vivo T1 Pro 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor. The other camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also has a 16 MP selfie shooter up front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, GPS, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and more.