Vivo S15 Series Launched With 120Hz Displays: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo S15 Pro and Vivo S15 were launched. Both the handsets come with 120Hz displays and three rear cameras. The Vivo S15 Pro, for example, will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, while the Vivo S15 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip. Along with the two new phones, the Chinese company unveiled the Vivo TWS Air as its new Truly Wireless (TWS) stereo headphones.

Vivo S15 Pro, Vivo S15, Vivo TWS Air price

Vivo S15 Pro has been priced at CNY 3,399 (around Rs 39,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB model. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB configuration which carries a price tag of 3 699 CNY (about Rs. 42,600). In contrast, the Vivo S15 is priced at CNY 2,699 (around Rs 31,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. It also offers an 8GB + 256GB variant at CNY 2,999 (around Rs 34,500) and the top-end 12GB + 256GB option at CNY 3,299 (around Rs 38,000).

The Vivo S15 Pro and Vivo S15 Pro will go on sale in China from May 27. Both phones are currently available for pre-booking in the country.

Along with the phones, the Vivo TWS Air debuts in China at CNY 199 (around Rs 2,300). It will go on sale from May 31.

Details on the India launch of the Vivo S15 Pro, S15 and TWS Air are yet to be announced.

Vivo S15 Specifications

Vivo S15 features a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The S15 has a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.89 lens and OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens. The device runs on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean.

Connectivity options on the Vivo S15 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo S15 is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. There is Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless support present as well.