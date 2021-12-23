Vivo S12 Series Launched With 108-Megapixel Cameras: Details Here

New Delhi: Vivo has launched two new models to its S- series in China. It includes Vivo S12 and Vivo S12 Pro that comes with 108-megapixel primary sensors and dual selfie cameras. They both are powered by MediaTek Dimensity SoCs and are offered in two variants. Read on to know more about the latest devices.

Price, Availability

the latest Vivo Mobile The variant offering 128 GB storage with 8 GB RAM of the phone is priced at RMB 2799 (approximately Rs 33,180). At the same time, the price of Vivo S12’s model offering 256 GB with 12 GB RAM is RMB 2999 (about Rs 35,550). The Vivo S12 Pro’s 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant are priced at RMB 3399 (approximately Rs 40,290) and RMB 3699 (approximately Rs 43,850) respectively.

Vivo S12 Pro Specifications

Display: This Vivo phone has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which has a resolution of 2376 × 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.8: 9. The phone is HDR10 Plus certified and comes with 1300 nits peak brightness.

Processor, RAM, and Storage: For speed and multitasking, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core processor with Mali G77 GPU for graphics and up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Camera: Three rear cameras have been given on the back panel of the phone, 108-megapixel primary camera, along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel macro camera sensor. A 50-megapixel camera sensor has been given in the front of the phone for selfies. Along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens is present.

Battery: A 4300mAh battery is provided with 44W fast charging support.

Connectivity: The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, but the 3.5mm headphone jack has been omitted in this phone. The handset has 4G, 5G, dual-SIM support, VoLTE, NFC, GPS, Bluetooth version 5.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ac support.