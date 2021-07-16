Vivo S10 series Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo’s much-awaited S10 series including the Vivo S10 and Vivo S10 Pro has been launched in China with impressive specs. The Vivo S10 series is an upper mid-range offering from the brand and it is placed below the company’s flagship smartphone lineup, the Vivo X60. A few highlights of the Vivo S10 and the Vivo S10 Pro include slim design and focus on imaging. Let us have a look at the Vivo S10 and the Vivo S10 Pro prices, specifications, and availability details.

VIVO S10 SERIES LAUNCH, PRICE & AVAILABILITY

The 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant of the Vivo S10 will set you back CNY 2,799 (about $432). The slightly larger 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM model, on the other hand, carries a price tag of CNY 2,999 (about $463). As expected, the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM S10 Pro variant carries a steeper price tag of CNY 3,399, which converts roughly to about $525.

The S10, as well as the S10 Pro, will go up for pre-orders in the company’s home country from July 15. It will hit the store shelves on July 23. Regrettably, the Chinese handset maker hasn’t yet divulged details regarding the series’ availability for other markets. Since the company didn’t bring the Vivo S9 to the Indian market, there is a possibility that it will not launch the S10 in the country either.

SPECIFICATIONS & FEATURES

The S10 series of smartphones adopt a slim and flat design. The devices measure 7.29mm and their weights are just 173 grams, per GSMArena. Upfront, the S10 Pro has a 6.44-inch display that uses Super AMOLED technology and offers an impressive FHD+ resolution. Rather than using a punch-hole design for the front camera, the S10 Pro has a wide notch on the screen.

This wide notch houses two front shooters including a 44MP primary sensor, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. In the optics department, the phone has a triple camera module at the back with a whopping 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Under the hood, the phone packs a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC.