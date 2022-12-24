Vivo S-Series With 120hz Amoled Display, Three Different Chipsets Launched: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Vivo has launched its s-series in China. The S-series phones include Vivo S16, S16 Pro, and S16e. It is powered by different chipsets from Samsung, Qualcomm, and MediaTek, respectively. All three phones have a punch-hole OLED display. While the S16e has a flat display, the screens on the S16 and S16 Pro have curved edges.

Vivo S16, S16 Pro, S16e price and availablity

The Vivo S16 will come in four options, such as 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. These models cost RMB 2,499 (~$358), RMB 2,699 (~$386), RMB 2,999 (~$429), and RMB 3,299 (~$472), respectively.

The Vivo S16 Pro comes in two configurations, such as 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. These variants are priced at RMB 3,299 (~$472) and RMB 3,599 (~$515), respectively.

The Vivo S16e will arrive in options like 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. These models are priced at RMB 2,099 (~$301), RMB 2,299 (~$329), and RMB 2,499 (~$358), respectively.

Vivo S16, S16 Pro, S16e specifications and features

The Vivo S16 and S16 Pro have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with curved edges. The S16e has a smaller 6.62-inch AMOLED screen. All three phones have a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Exynos 1080 chipset is present under the hood of the Vivo S16e. The Vivo S16 gets the Snapdragon 870, whereas the Vivo S16 Pro is powered by the Dimensity 8200 chipset. The lineup offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The trio come preinstalled with the OriginOS 3-based Android 13 OS. These devices are backed by a 4,600mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

The Vivo S16e has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Its rear camera setup has a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a pair of 2-megapixel cameras for depth and macro shots.

The S16 and S16 Pro are fitted with an autofocus-enabled 50-megapixel selfie snapper. The S16’s rear camera module has a 64-megapixel main camera with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro snapper. The Pro model’s rear camera unit has an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The entire lineup comes with other features like dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For security, it offers face unlock support and an under-display fingerprint scanner.