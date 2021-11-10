Vivo Launches Y76s With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera: Check Price

New Delhi: Vivo has added a new smartphone called Vivo Y76s to its Y-series. The latest smartphone comes with 50-megapixel primary camera and 44W fast charging. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest smartphone.

Vivo Y76s price

The Vivo Y76s is priced at CNY 1,799 (approximately Rs. 20,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB + 256GB which is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,200). It is currently listed on the Vivo China website in Galaxy Blue, Star Diamond White and Starry Night Black. However, the availability of Vivo Y76s has not been announced yet. Details about the launch in the global market have also not been revealed at the moment.

Vivo Y76s feature

Talking about the specification of the Vivo Y76s feature, it comes with dual-SIM (Nano) and runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0. It features a 6.58-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,408 pixels) display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The Vivo Y76s also comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f / 1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chat, the Vivo Y76s has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front with an f / 2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y76s has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).Connection options include: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS / A-GPS, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. On-board sensors include accelerometers, ambient light, gyroscopes, magnetometers, and proximity sensors. There is also a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side.

Vivo The Y76s are equipped with a 4,100mAh battery that supports 44W flash charge fast charging. The built-in battery can also deliver up to 16 hours of 4G talk time on a single charge. What’s more, the phone measures 163.84x75x7.79mm and weighs 175 grams.