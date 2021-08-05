Vivo Launches Vivo Y12G with Snapdragon 439 SoC in India: Check Specification

New Delhi: Vivo has recently added a smartphone to its Y series with Vivo Y12G. The smartphone was found listed on the Vivo India official website leaving us with its specs and pricing.

Price and Availability

The Vivo Y12G is a budget smartphone priced at Rs 10,999(~$148) for the 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage variant. It has two color variants – Phantom Black and Glacier Blue. The smartphone is available in an open sale on the Vivo India website.

Vivo Y12G Specifications

Talking about specification, The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y12G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 and sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. There is also a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y12G comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front, along with an f/1.8 lens.

Vivo Y12G offers 32GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

Vivo has provided 10W charging support on the Y12G with a 5,000mAh battery. The dimensions of the smartphone are 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and the weight is 191 grams.