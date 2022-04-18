Vivian Dsena To Tie Knot With Nouran Aly

Mumbai: Sirf Tum actor Vivian Dsena has found love again and will soon tie the knot. As per sources, the actor is in love with Nouran Aly, a former journalist from Egypt.

The Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actor has made it clear that since he is not a social person, he may not even announce his wedding on social media and may never be spotted with her at film and television events and parties.

Vivian met Nouran when she approached him for an interview.

He was earlier married to TV actor Vahbiz Dorabjee.

Vivian made his television debut with Kasamh Se. He went on to star in a TV show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani during the filming of which he fell in love with his co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee. The two got married in 2013 but separated in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.