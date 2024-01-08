Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Explored 4 Less Tracked But Magnificent Beaches Of Goa

While the entire nation including media, influencers, and politicians is talking about Indian beaches and sights which are way better than other Islands and other country sights that are unexplored. This indeed makes us think about why we need to go and explore the beauty of the beaches of other countries when we are all in our own country. Moreover, why Indian’s should go to Maldives which do not even appreciate the tourism from India? This only brings this issue to light why we need to visit Maldives when we have beautiful beaches like Lakshadweep. An example of this was set by the honorable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi during his visit to Lakshadweep. Taking the barton ahead, the filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri who visited embarked on the journey of exploring the Islands of India and couldn’t help praising them.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is on a tour of exploring the Islands of India. As he is traveling across to experience different places, he seems to be fully taken over by the beauty, the serenity, and the people he met on his tour. He has explored 4 less tracked but magnificent beaches of Goa and shared on social media some amazing pictures and encapsulated his feelings in writing –

“India is full of quiet, serene, long, clean and safe beaches with healthy marine life and surrounded by wonderful people. And the variety of food. Water sports in India are also the cheapest and excellent.

#ExploreIndianIsland”

