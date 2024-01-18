Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Awarded With Doctorate From Governor Of Maharashtra

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most sensible and responsible filmmakers in Indian cinema. The pioneering director always uses true-life storylines in his films to reflect society and the public. His two true-life stories, ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Vaccine War’, have made an unforgettable impression on the audience’s emotions. While the first shocked the country with its tale and conviction and received several prizes, including the prestigious National Award, the latter honours the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the Corona vaccine, which shows his ability as a film-maker to present the quality content to the audiences.

Besides being an Indic filmmaker, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is also a responsible citizen of India and time and again he has contributed towards the welfare of the society and the nation. He has actively participated in some of the movements and looking to his work and the impact he has led on the minds of the people and the generation of today, the filmmaker has recently been bestowed with the title of Doctorate from the Governor of Maharashtra. Sharing the news on social media, the filmmaker wrote,

“I am deeply honoured to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the Governor of Maharashtra at DY Patil University, Pune. Thank you for believing in my contributions. Excited to carry this recognition forward by creating a positive social impact through the Indic Renaissance. Gratitude”

Meanwhile, on the work front, celebrated filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri left the audiences in awe as he unveiled his next magnum opus during a grand event in Bangalore. The much-anticipated project, titled ‘Parva,’ promises to be an epic cinematic journey, as it will be based on the iconic novel ‘Parva’ penned by the renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa. This ambitious venture is set to be a three-part blockbuster franchise, cementing its place in the annals of Indian cinema.

Besides this, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotir is also working on ‘The Delhi Files’ which is going to be another courageous and real-life film from the filmmaker.