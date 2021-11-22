Vivek Oberoi Starrer ‘Inside Edge Season 3’ Trailer Out!

Mumbai: The trailer of the Amazon Prime series, Inside Edge 3 has been released on Monday. Directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Excel Entertainment, Inside Edge 3 trailer delighted fans.

The series starrs Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta, and Amit Sial reprising their roles.

Check out the trailer here:

In the trailer, Richa Chadha can be seen vying for the top spot of the Indian Cricket Board and seems like she’s ready to go to any length to make that happen. Vivek Oberoi as the antagonist returns with his scarred look and with a motive of serving revenge. Aamir Bashir as Bhaisahab seems as menacing as ever with always a game plan up his sleeve.

Vivek Oberoi shared the trailer on his Instagram handle as well and captioned it, “When it comes to taking power, maybe third time’s a charm! Watch it to find out.”

Take A Look:

The third season is all set to release on 3rd December this year. The drama, based on a fictional T20 cricket team ‘Mumbai Mavericks’, has finally roped in audience for a treat.