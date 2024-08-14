Vivek Agnihotri spreads voice to gift Indian flag proudly crafted in India, ahead of Independence Day

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has always delivered cinema that leaves a distinct impact on society. While the filmmaker conveys messages of national integrity and pride in his films, he also embodies these values in his personal life.

This was evident when he urged fellow Indians to gift each other the tricolour flag, fully made in India, as a symbol of national pride ahead of Independence Day. He emphasized that every glance at the Indian flag serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by our ancestors and inspires us to work towards a brighter future for India.

Taking to his social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared a video urging people to say no to Chinese products and instead gift authentic Indian flags to friends and family this Independence Day. He further wrote the caption:

“This Independence Day, say no to Chinese products and gift a miniature, authentic Indian flag to your friends and family—proudly crafted in India by @indicinspires, brought to you by @iambuddhafoundation.

With this, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri indeed made a strong appeal to the public to refrain from buying Chinese products every 15th of August, encouraging support for Indian-made goods as a way to honour the nation’s independence and cultural heritage.

Talking about Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, after receiving nationwide acclaim and love, Vivek is set to take the audiences on the journey of another hard-hitting film with his forthcoming ‘The Delhi Files’. After The Kashmir Files, prolific producer Abhishek Agarwal has yet again joined hands with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri with his production banner Abhishek Agarwal Arts on ‘The Delhi Files’.