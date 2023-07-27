Vivek Agnihotri Expresses Dismay Over Fake News, Labels Social Media ‘A Toxic Environment’

Renowned filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently took to social media to voice his deep concerns over the rampant spread of fake news and the increasingly toxic nature of the online platform.

In a candid post, he expressed his dismay at the prevalence of false information and the negative impact it has on individuals and society.

He writes “Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films.

We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. “

Check out:

Who is spreading such fake news attributing fake quotes to me? I respect Prabhas who is a mega mega star doing mega mega budget films. We make non-starter, small budget, people’s films. There is no comparison between us. Pl spare me. https://t.co/QRuYX3XFZz — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 27, 2023

As the proliferation of fake news continues to be a pressing issue, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s voice adds to the growing chorus of individuals advocating for a more discerning and responsible approach to engaging with social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with Pallavi Joshi is gearing up for The Kashmir Files unreported and The Vaccine War.

