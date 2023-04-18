Vivek Agnihotri comes in support of same-sex marriage

New Delhi: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, known for expressing his opinions, has campaigned for same-sex marriage in his new post.

The director’s opinion came a day after the Centre urged the Supreme Court to dismiss the batch of petitions stressing that the issues should be left to the wisdom of the elected representatives of the people.

The Supreme Court on April 18 will hear a batch of requests seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages, a day after the government reiterated its opposition to any such legal move.

The Center submitted a fresh application and maintained that the petitions before the court reflect urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance. Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and reacted to the same while joining the clarion call of those standing for the motion. The Kashmir Files director contradicted the petition made by the Center and shared how ‘same sex marriage is not an urban elitist concept.’

Sharing his views on the same, he wrote, “NO. Same-sex marriage is not an ‘urban elitist’ concept. It’s a human need. Maybe some sarkari elites drafted it who have never travelled in small towns & villages. Or Mumbai locals. First, same-sex marriage is not a concept. It’s a need. It’s a right. And in a progressive, liberal & inclusive civilisation like Bharat, same-sex marriage should be normal, not a crime (sic).”