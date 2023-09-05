Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ wraps up grand campaign with a flash mob at Times Square

The grand campaign finale of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s much-anticipated film, ‘The Vaccine War,’ unfolded in style at the iconic Times Square yesterday later night.

The event, marked by a mesmerizing flash mob performance featuring a medley of dance forms, left a lasting impression on the countless spectators who flocked to witness this extravaganza and joined the India For Humanity Tour, USA. The event was conducted at Fr. Duffy Square 46th Street & Broadway New York City.

Times Square came alive with the vibrant choreography of the flash mob leaving onlookers spellbound. The performance showcased a fusion of dance styles, celebrating the diverse cultures with dance forms like Kathak at this renowned melting pot of New York City.

Notably, this campaign has set a new standard for film publicity, with its sheer scale and captivating execution. The sight of Times Square bathed in the colors of this remarkable flash mob will undoubtedly remain etched in the memories of those in attendance.

As the event concluded amidst thunderous applause, it was revealed that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are now gearing up to take ‘The Vaccine War’ back to their home country, India. Their whirlwind campaign is expected to commence soon, promising an exciting journey of engagement with audiences and media outlets.

HISTORY WAS CREATED TODAY: On the eve of #G20India Who would have thought that one day NASADIYA SUKTA from RIG VEDA on the science of how the UNIVERSE WAS CREATED from #TheVaccineWar will be performed in KATHAK form at Times Square, NY. NOBODY can ever destroy what is SANTAN. pic.twitter.com/RAWiiB5z4p — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 5, 2023

While India is all set to impress the world by hosting the G20 summit 2023 in New Delhi, just before that makers of ‘The Vaccine War’ have created waves across the United States of America with multiple events and screenings of the film.

‘The Vaccine War’ is indeed a very special film for the nation as it represents India in a world of science with which the country has made a distinct mark on the world level. By giving the most effective vaccine to the world, India has saved the world from a hazardous pandemic.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi’s ‘The Vaccine War’ is all set to release on 28th September 2023. The film is directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri ‘The Vaccine War’ will feature Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi at I Am Buddha, The film will be released in multiple languages.