New Delhi: Vivaan Kapoor secured a silver medal in the men’s trap event, adding to Anant Jeet Singh Naruka’s bronze in the men’s skeet, bringing India’s total to four medals at the ISSF World Cup Final on Thursday.

Vivaan scored 44 in the final, placing second to China’s gold medalist Ying Qi. The bronze went to Turkey’s Tolga N Tuncer with a score of 35.

Vivaan had previously scored 120 out of 125 in the qualification round to make it to the finals.

Earlier, 26-year-old Naruka from Rajasthan shot a 43 in the final to claim third place, while Italy’s Tammaro Cassandro and Gabriele Rossetti won gold and silver with scores of 57 and 56, respectively.

Naruka reached the finals with a score of 121 out of 125 in the qualifiers.

Sonam Maskar earned a silver in the women’s 10m air rifle on Tuesday, and Akhil Sheoran took a bronze in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions on Wednesday.

Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan finished fourth in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics, narrowly missing the bronze to China.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...