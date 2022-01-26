Visually Challenged Students In Odisha Can Now Access The Constitution In Braille, Audio Formats

Bhubaneswar: Visually challenged students in Odisha can now access the Indian Constitution in both audio and braille format.

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, the books were today launched by Odisha High Court Chief Justice S Muralidhar at the National Law University campus in Cuttack.

The audiobook format developed by VIEWS with the support of the Netherlands Embassy is of 16.8 hours duration while the braille version comprises 5 volumes.

While the audiobook is in Odia language, the braille format is in English.

“Students in general and especially those aspiring for competitive exams can greatly benefit out of the book. In general, the book will educate the students about their rights, values and duties as citizens of this country,” Sanyas Behera, President, Odisha Association for the Blind.

“It is heartening that the visually-impaired can finally access the Constitution- their basic statute. Such a move is truly beneficial and empowering, and more effort should be taken to publish other important books for the disabled communities both in braille and audio format,” informed NLUO Vice-Chancellor Professor Ved Kumari.

“Although efforts are being taken to help the visually challenged students, there continues to be visible resource crunch when it comes to braille books, tactile book and audiobooks and a lot more effort needs to be taken,” informed Subhendu Mallick, a participant.

It may be noted that there are a total of 5.42 lakhs visually challenged persons in the state.

Audiobooks are slowly gaining popularity among the students for their ease of operation. “Unlike earlier, I need not depend on my family to read out to me. I can access the audiobooks any time, go back and forth to clear doubts if any. It is great to know that the Constitution is now available in Odia,” informed Puspa, a Visually Challenged student.