Bhubaneshwar: In a significant milestone for Indian aviation, Vistara’s last flight, UK 782, departed from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneshwar to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. This flight marks the end of Vistara as an independent brand as it prepares to fully integrate with Air India on Monday.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, has been a prominent player in the Indian aviation market since its inception in 2015. Known for its premium services and customer-centric approach, Vistara quickly gained a loyal customer base. However, the airline will now merge with Air India, also owned by Tata Group, as part of a strategic consolidation.

The merger, announced in November 2022, aims to create a stronger, more competitive full-service carrier under the Air India brand. Singapore Airlines will hold a 25.1% stake in the newly unified airline. This integration is expected to enhance operational efficiencies, expand the fleet and network, and provide passengers with a more comprehensive range of services.

Vistara’s CEO, Vinod Kannan, expressed optimism about the merger, stating, “The integration with Air India will allow us to offer our passengers more options and an enhanced travel experience. Our teams have been working tirelessly to ensure a seamless transition for our valued customers.”

As Vistara bids farewell to the skies, its aircraft, routes, and crew will continue to operate under the Air India banner, ensuring minimal disruption for passengers. The merger signifies the end of a significant chapter in Indian aviation history, as Vistara’s premium services and innovative offerings become part of Air India’s legacy.

The aviation industry and loyal Vistara customers are watching closely as this new chapter unfolds, hopeful that the merger will bring about positive changes and elevate the overall travel experience in India.