Mumbai: A Vistara flight from Frankfurt to Mumbai declared an emergency early Thursday morning following a bomb threat received via social media. The aircraft, carrying 147 passengers and crew, landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at approximately 7:45 AM IST.

The Boeing 787, operating as flight UK 028, transmitted a general emergency code while flying over Pakistan. Upon landing, the aircraft was directed to an isolation bay where all passengers were safely disembarked.

Vistara confirmed that all relevant authorities were promptly notified and that the airline is fully cooperating with security agencies to conduct mandatory security checks2. This incident marks the 20th bomb threat reported by Indian carriers in the past week, raising serious concerns about aviation security.

