Visiting Central European PMs to present EU aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv: The leaders of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia are traveling on Tuesday to Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital which is currently under fire, on a European Union mission to show support for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion intensifies.

“In Kyiv, in addition to a strong signal of support for Ukraine, a concrete support package will be presented by the prime ministers,” Polish prime minister’s top aide Michal Dworczyk said. He said the delegation had crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border around 8:00am CET (07:00 GMT).

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet: “The aim of the visit is to express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence.”

He will be joined by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Polish the deputy prime minister for security but also the conservative ruling party leader.