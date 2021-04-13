Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta To Get Married On April 22

Mumbai: Actor Vishnu Vishal and Indian badminton player Gutta Jwala are all set to get married. The actor announced Tuesday that he would tie the knot with his fiancée and Indian badminton player Gutta Jwala on April 22nd. The celebrity couple got engaged in September last year.

Vishnu posted a picture of a wedding card on social media with the hashtag #JwalaVished, and wrote, “Life is a journey… embrace it… have faith and take the leap…Need all your love and support as always.”

LIFE IS A JOURNEY….

LIFE IS A JOURNEY….

EMBRACE IT… HAVE FAITH AND TAKE THE LEAP…. Need all your love and support as always…@Guttajwala#JWALAVISHED

The card read, “With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in presence of near and dear. We are getting married. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon is over the years and seek blessings as we embark on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship, and togetherness.”

On the film front, Vishnu Vishal is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘FIR’, directed by Manu Anand. The film has Reba Monica John, Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, and Gautham Menon playing important roles. He is currently shooting for his next film ‘Mohandas’, directed by Murali Karthick who had previously directed the’Kalavu’ for an OTT platform.