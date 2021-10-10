Vishal Dadlani Supports Shah Rukh Khan, Says ‘Being Used as Smokescreen’

Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing controversy of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s arrest in an alleged drug case by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), music composer Vishal Dadlani has come forward to extend his support to the superstar’s family.

The musician took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA.”

If Composers count, I am. SRK and his family are being used as a smokescreen, a soft target to distract from the 3000kg Talibani-drug haul at the Adani port, and to distract from the murder of farmers by the son of a BJP member/MLA. Straight-up. https://t.co/dtk4YJ7ZHW — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 9, 2021

Superstar Salman Khan and Karan Johar were also spotted visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat residence after the controversy busted out in media.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night.