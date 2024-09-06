New Delhi: Thailand’s decision to offer visa-free entry to Indian tourists has sparked a significant surge in travel from India to the Land of Smiles. This initiative, which began in November 2023 and has been extended until November 2024, has made Thailand an even more attractive destination for Indian travelers.

A Surge in Indian Tourists

The visa-free policy has led to a remarkable increase in the number of Indian tourists visiting Thailand. In the first half of 2024 alone, over 1.04 million Indians traveled to Thailand, setting the stage to surpass the pre-COVID numbers of 1.9 million Indian tourists in 2019. The ease of access, combined with Thailand’s vibrant nightlife, beautiful beaches, and rich cultural heritage, has made it a preferred destination for many Indians.

Economic Impact

Thailand, which heavily relies on tourism, has seen a positive economic impact from this influx of Indian tourists. The policy has not only boosted the tourism sector but also benefited airlines and local businesses. Data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company, shows that airlines have added 81 weekly flights between India and Thailand since the visa-free scheme was introduced1. This increase in connectivity has made travel more convenient and affordable for Indian tourists.

Travel Trends and Preferences

Indian travelers are particularly drawn to popular Thai destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya. The affordability and proximity of Thailand make it an ideal choice for short vacations and weekend getaways. Additionally, the availability of direct flights from multiple Indian cities has further facilitated travel.

Future Prospects

With the visa-free policy in place until November 2024, the trend of increasing Indian tourists is expected to continue. Travel agencies have reported a significant rise in searches and bookings for Thailand, indicating a sustained interest among Indian travelers. As Thailand continues to welcome Indian tourists with open arms, the bond between the two countries is set to strengthen further.

Thailand’s visa-free policy for Indian tourists has proven to be a successful strategy in boosting tourism and fostering closer ties between the two nations. As more Indians explore the beauty and culture of Thailand, the future looks bright for both the tourism industry and the travelers seeking new adventures.